Nuts Rally Late to Beat Ports 5-3, Even Historic Series at One Game Each

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts bounced back on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field, rallying in the late innings to defeat the Stockton Ports 5-3 and even the final home series in franchise history at one game apiece. Modesto scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to add to their 2-1 lead and send the crowd of 925 home happy, keeping momentum alive in the farewell homestand.

Stockton struck first, plating a run in the opening inning on a double from Gavin Turley. The Ports got solid work from starter Jose Dicochea, who allowed only two runs over six innings, but their bullpen faltered late. Stockton finished with just five hits, with Rodney Green Jr. and Turley driving in all three of their runs.

Modesto's offense came alive at just the right time. Up a run in the eighth, Dervy Ventura lined a two-out, two-run single to push the Nuts ahead, and Luke Stevenson scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-1. Earlier in the night, Aiden Taurek sparked the attack with a pair of hits and a run scored, while catcher Dykstra added a run and a walk. Modesto's five hits proved to be timely, with Ventura and Caguana combining to drive in three runs in clutch situations.

On the mound, starter Harold Melenge battled through 5.2 innings of one-run ball to earn the win, while relievers Gage Boehm and Casey Hintz closed the door. Hintz collected the final six outs for his second save, leaving the tying run at the plate in the ninth. With the victory, the Nuts improved to 65-57 on the year and will look to carry the momentum into Thursday's pivotal third game of the six-game farewell series.







