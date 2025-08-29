Quakes Blanked by Storm on Thursday

Published on August 29, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Storm led from start to finish on Thursday night, shutting out the Quakes by a final of 10-0 at The Diamond.

Storm starter Kannon Kemp (3-4) was brilliant, tossing a career-high six innings of shutout baseball, as Rancho mustered just five total hits all night, as they endured their sixth shutout of the year.

Quakes' starter Jakob Wright returned from a two month-plus stint on the Injured List and struggled with his command, as he got touched for three first-inning runs.

The Storm took advantage of a Rancho error to add two more in the third, then scored twice in the fourth to make it 7-0 against Jesus Tillero.

Lake Elsinore's Dylan Grego (2) and Kavares Tears (12) both went deep in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Charles Davalan finished 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to seven straight to start his pro career.

Rancho (27-30, 68-55) will send Brady Smith (0-0) to the mound on Friday night in game four, with first pitch slated for 6:45pm.

Rancho (27-30, 68-55) will send Brady Smith (0-0) to the mound on Friday night in game four, with first pitch slated for 6:45pm.







