Quakes Drop Finale, Ready for Playoffs

Published on September 7, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes wrapped up the 2025 regular season on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 7-3 decision to the Fresno Grizzlies at LoanMart Field.

Fresno's Tanner Thach hit a pair of two-run homers and Grizzlies' starter Manuel Olivares (2-1) fired five scoreless innings to give the Grizzlies five of six in the series.

Rancho's Luis Carias (0-1) was brilliant in defeat, as he allowed just one run on two hits over five frames, a fourth-inning homer off the bat of Robert Calaz, as the Grizzlies took the lead for good at 1-0.

Rancho got three hits and an RBI from Landyn Vidourek in defeat.

The Quakes finish the regular season at 70-62 and will now face the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday night in San Bernardino, in game one in the best-of-three South Division Finals.

The Quakes are home on Thursday, September 11 to host game two, as it's Thirsty Thursday, sponsored by Family RV, with drink specials throughout the night including $3 Pepsi products and $5 domestic drafts. Game time on Thursday is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







