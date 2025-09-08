Quakes Drop Finale, Ready for Playoffs
Published on September 7, 2025 under California League (CalL)
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes wrapped up the 2025 regular season on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 7-3 decision to the Fresno Grizzlies at LoanMart Field.
Fresno's Tanner Thach hit a pair of two-run homers and Grizzlies' starter Manuel Olivares (2-1) fired five scoreless innings to give the Grizzlies five of six in the series.
Rancho's Luis Carias (0-1) was brilliant in defeat, as he allowed just one run on two hits over five frames, a fourth-inning homer off the bat of Robert Calaz, as the Grizzlies took the lead for good at 1-0.
Rancho got three hits and an RBI from Landyn Vidourek in defeat.
The Quakes finish the regular season at 70-62 and will now face the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday night in San Bernardino, in game one in the best-of-three South Division Finals.
The Quakes are home on Thursday, September 11 to host game two, as it's Thirsty Thursday, sponsored by Family RV, with drink specials throughout the night including $3 Pepsi products and $5 domestic drafts. Game time on Thursday is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.
California League Stories from September 7, 2025
- Quakes Drop Finale, Ready for Playoffs - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Thach, Calaz Smash Grizzlies to 70th Win in Regular Season Finale - Fresno Grizzlies
- Stuhr Solid But Huang Shuts Down Ports in 7-2 Loss - Stockton Ports
- Quakes Romp Grizzlies, End Losing Streak - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Sixth Inning Flips Momentum, Snapping Grizzlies 'Four-Game Win Streak - Fresno Grizzlies
- Rawhide Sink Ports Behind Chung-Hsiang Huang's Five Shutout Innings - Visalia Rawhide
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Stories
- Quakes Drop Finale, Ready for Playoffs
- Quakes Romp Grizzlies, End Losing Streak
- All Grizzlies on Friday Night
- Quakes Drop Fourth Straight
- Grizzlies Hang on Wednesday