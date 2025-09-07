Rawhide Sink Ports Behind Chung-Hsiang Huang's Five Shutout Innings

Stockton, CA - Chung-Hsiang Huang pitched five shutout innings, Jakey Josepha totaled three hits and the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Stockton Ports 7-2 on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Visalia (65-66, 30-35) takes a three games to two series lead over Stockton (56-75, 24-41) and can win the series with a victory in the season finale on Sunday.

Huang earned his third victory of the season allowing just three baserunners over five scoreless innings with five strikeouts. The No. 29 ranked prospect in the D-backs organization needed just 54 pitches to complete five frames. Huang completed five innings in six of his seven starts this season with Visalia.

The Rawhide opened the scoring in the second inning. Enyervert Perez and Alberto Barriga delivered back to back hits and Jospeha drove in Perez on an RBI single to left field. A wild pitch allowed Barriga to score the second run of the frame.

Visalia doubled the lead in the sixth inning. Trent Youngblood singled to center and Barriga and Josepha worked walks to load the bases. Jose Alpuria then hit a two out two RBI single to right field.

JD Dix put the exclamation point on the win with a two RBI triple off the left field wall in the eighth inning.

Alexis Liebano pitched three innings from the Rawhide bullpen with just one hit allowed and four strikeouts. Sawyer Hawks closed out the victory with two strikeouts in the ninth.

Josepha finished with three hits, a run and an RBI. Perez tabbed his third consecutive game with two hits and Dix added a two hit night. Youngblood extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

All nine Rawhide batters reached base as seven of the nine recorded hits with Visalia amassing 11 total hits.

The Rawhide and Ports wrap up the 2025 season on Sunday with a 6:05 PM first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark. Fans can tune in to a free radio broadcast via the Rawhide's website.

The Rawhide will open the 2026 season at Valley Strong Ballpark on Friday April 3rd against the Fresno Grizzlies. More information on ticket plans and the 2026 season will be made available on the Rawhide's website and social media platforms throughout the offseason.







