Rawhide Lose Lead Late to Ports

Published on September 5, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports scored five unanswered runs to defeat the Visalia Rawhide 8-5 on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Visalia (64-66, 28-36) and Stockton (56-74, 24-40) are even in the series at two games apiece going into the final two games of the 2025 California League season.

The Ports used two doubles and two singles to score three runs in the seventh and take the lead. Stockton added two more scores in the eighth with three walks and two hit-by-pitches.

The Rawhide offense totaled nine hits but left 10 runners on base.

After Stockton plated a run in the second Visalia took their first lead of the game with three runs in the third. Carlos Virahonda worked a walk, Enyervert Perez laced a hit to left and Ivan Luciano drove in a run on an RBI double.

A throwing error by the Ports third baseman allowed two more Rawhide runners to score for a three run frame.

The Ports tied the game with two runs in the fourth but the Rawhide added two runs to retake the lead in the fifth inning. Perez led off the inning with a single, Jose Alpuria and Diosfran Cabeza worked walks and Alexander Benua hit a go-ahead two RBI single to left field.

Jaitoine Kelly worked three innings in his first start for Visalia. The 18 year-old prospect from Aruba allowed two earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

Alvin Guzman pitched three shutout innings from the Rawhide bullpen allowing just one hit and totaling a career high five strikeouts.

Virahonda and Perez both finished with two hits as eight of nine Rawhide batters reached base. Virahonda has a team best six hits on the week while Perez totaled his eighth multi-hit performance in his 25th game with the Rawhide.

The Rawhide and Ports continue the series on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark with a 7:05 PM first pitch. Fans can tune in to a free radio broadcast all series long via the Rawhide's website.

The Rawhide will open the 2026 season at Valley Strong Ballpark on Friday April 3rd against the Fresno Grizzlies. More information on ticket plans and the 2026 season will be made available on the Rawhide's website and social media platforms throughout the offseason.







California League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.