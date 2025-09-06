Ports Come Back to Even Series with 8-5 Win over Visalia

Published on September 5, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Five runs over the final two offensive innings for the Ports led to an 8-5 comeback win for Stockton to even the final series of the season at two games apiece.

Controlling the strike zone was the big difference in the game, as Visalia hit six Stockton batters, which directly contributed to three runs scoring in the home team's three-run victory.

The Ports got a run in the first on a delayed doubled steal where Bryan Andrade intentionally got in a rundown to draw a throw to second that sailed into center and allowed Devin Taylor to come in from third for an early 1-0 lead.

An RBI double into the left field corner got Visalia on the board in the third inning and an error at third by Andrade allowed two more two score for a 3-1 Rawhide advantage. Since an error led to two of those runs scoring, Cole Miller was able to finish his first season with Stockton by not allowing more than one earned run in any of his nine starts this year.

The Ports evened things up in the bottom of the fourth by scoring a pair of runs and sending eight to the plate. Taylor doubled into left center to score Gavin Turley before Visalia went to the bullpen. Two hit batters loaded the bases, and Rodney Green Jr. was hit by a pitch to tie the game at 3-3.

Stockton allowed an answer inning for the second time on the night when the Rawhide scored two in the top of the fifth on a two RBI double into the left field corner for Alexander Benua.

The comeback would be on from there for the Ports with a three-run rally in the seventh. Green Jr. started the inning with an infield single in front of back-to-back doubles by Bobby Blandford and Turley to tie the game at 5-5. Dylan Fien singled into the left field corner to score Turley and Stockton was up 6-5.

They tacked on a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth by taking advantage of two more hit batters by the Rawhide and sending eight to the plate again. A walk for Michael Brooks was followed by Bryan Arendt being hit by a pitch and Blandford drew a two-out walk to load the bases. Turley was hit by a pitch to extend Stockton's lead to 7-5 before a walk for Taylor made it 8-5.

Alejandro Manzano pitched 4.1 innings of scoreless ball to collect the win and improve to 6-5 on the season with his longest outing of the 2025 campaign, keeping Visalia off the scoreboard to allow the Ports the chance to pull off the comeback win.

UP NEXT: The final fireworks Saturday for the Ports is slated for a 7:05 first pitch, and the first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a Dallas Braden bobblehead. Visalia will start RHP Chung-Hsiang Huang (2-2, 3.23) versus RHP Sam Stuhr (5-7, 6.70) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900.







California League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.