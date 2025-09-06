Offense's Season-Best Night Clinches 2nd Half Divisional Title

Published on September 5, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Fresno Grizzlies (69-61,40-24) exploded for a season-high 20 runs and 24 hits, steamrolling the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (69-61, 28-36) by a 20-8 final Friday night at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga.

The Grizzlies clinched the North Division title in the 2nd half with their best offensive performance of the year.

Every Grizzlies starter reached base at least twice as Fresno battered Quakes pitching from the very first inning.

The Grizzlies set the tone immediately in the first. Roldy Brito singled on the first pitch of the game and Kelvin Hidalgo walked before Matt Klein drove in the opening run with a single to right.

Wilder Dalis followed with an RBI single, and Kevin Fitzer capped off the four-run frame by launching a two-run homer to left-center, his fifth of the year.

Rancho Cucamonga briefly responded in the second, stringing together five hits to plate four runs and tie the game. Jose Meza, Victor Rodrigues, Oswaldo Osorio, and Jose Hernandez all singled, while Mairo Martinus delivered a two-run knock to even things up.

Fresno wasted no time regaining the lead. Robert Calaz doubled on a rising rocket to center that left that bet at 110 mph to start the third.

After a groundout moved him to third, Dalis drove him in with a single. A wild pitch and a ground-rule double from Fitzer pushed the lead to 6-4.

Juan Castillo's RBI double made it 7-4 before the inning was over.

The Grizzlies kept the pressure on in the fourth. Brito singled and Hidalgo followed with a two-run homer to center, his fifth of the season, whistling a laser beam over the fence.

Calaz then singled and eventually scored on another RBI single from Fitzer, who finished the night with a team-high five hits and four RBIs.

A six-run fifth broke the game wide open. Castillo and Hinderleider walked, Brito doubled in a run, and Hidalgo plated another with a single.

Calaz reached on an error, scoring Brito, before Klein blasted a two-run double. Dalis reached on yet another error, allowing Klein to score for a 16-4 advantage.

Rancho Cucamonga tried to answer in their half of the fifth, loading the bases and drawing a pair of walks. Osorio walked with the bases loaded, and Hernandez lined a two-run single to center, trimming the deficit to 16-7.

The Grizzlies' relentless offense continued in the seventh. Fitzer doubled, Hinderleider and Brito followed with back-to-back doubles, and Hidalgo added another single to push the lead to 19-8.

Fresno tacked on their final run in the eighth. Roynier Hernandez doubled and scored on a single from Castillo, who collected two hits and reached base four times.

The Grizzlies finished the night with nine doubles and two home runs, racking up 39 total bases.

On the mound, Zack Morris started and worked into the fifth before turning things over to the bullpen.

Bryan Mena picked up the win in relief, working out of a jam in the fifth. Zach Harris, Seth Clausen, Nathan Blasick and Tyler Hampu helped stymie the Quakes down the stretch.

Defensively, Fresno played a clean game, committing no errors while the Quakes were plagued by six miscues.

The Grizzlies also took advantage of a multitude of opportunities, going 10-for-23 with runners in scoring position and leaving 14 men on base.

The Quakes' offense managed 10 hits and drew nine walks but could not keep pace with Fresno's relentless attack.

Fitzer's four-hit, four-RBI performance, a triple shy of the cycle, was the highlight, but the entire Fresno lineup contributed.

Klein drove in three, Dalis and Castillo each added two RBIs, and Jacob Hinderleider scored two runs from the bottom of the order.

The Grizzlies' offensive outburst set their highest run total in a single game this season and marked their most hits in a contest. Fresno's 12-run difference is also their largest margin of victory in 2025.

The Grizzlies already clinched a playoff spot last week, but the North Division was still up for grabs between San Jose, who won the first half, and the Fresno.

The win helps in maintaining a two-game lead over the San Jose Giants with two games remaining. The two teams will meet next week in a best-of-three playoff series.

Fresno and Rancho Cucamonga will continue their series Saturday night at LoanMart Field, with first pitch set for 6:30pm. The Grizzlies will look to carry their hot bats into the weekend as the playoff push continues.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.