Battle of Bullpens Goes to Visalia in 8-5 Loss

Published on September 5, 2025 under California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Rawhide bullpen shut down the Ports in game two of the final series of the 2025 season and handed Stockton an 8-5 loss to even the series up at a game apiece.

Both sides received brief, shaky outings from their starters on Wednesday night. Jefferson Jean lasted just 2.2 innings and allowed four runs on three hits and six walks with two wild pitches and three hit batters to take the loss. He allowed three runs in the first, got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, but exited with two aboard after allowing another run in the third that put Visalia up for good at 4-3.

The Ports chased Rawhide starter Erick Reynoso after just 1.2 innings to tie the game at 3-3 in the second. Dylan Fien homered (3) to right 343 feet in the first inning to get Stockton on the board at 3-1. In the second inning Rodney Green Jr. lifted a ball to left that dropped in between two fielders to score Jesus Superlano and Michael Brooks to make it a 3-3 game.

Visalia broke the tie in the third with a base hit up the middle by Diosfran Cabeza. Rawhide reliever Logan Mercado out of Oregon University blanked the Ports over 4.1 innings to earn the win by allowing just one walk and no hits with six strikeouts. Visalia got two more in the fifth on a double play with the bases loaded for the second time in the game and another on an RBI single for Carlos Virahonda to extend their lead to 6-3.

The Rawhide scored two more times in the eighth for an 8-3 lead before Stockton got one back on a bases-loaded walk to cut it to 8-4. Visalia went to the bullpen one more time and Alexis Liebano got Bryan Andrade to drive a ball to the track with the bases loaded, as Andrade came within a few feet of a bases-clearing double.

Rodney Green Jr. homered (5) to start the bottom of the ninth on a fly ball to right center to trim the deficit to 8-5. Bobby Boser walked with two outs, but Bobby Blandford's single to the right side hit Boser in the foot for the third out of the ninth and ended the ballgame.

UP NEXT: Game four is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Mervin Fell (5-4, 4.74) starting for Visalia versus RHP Jose Dicochea (5-9, 4.74) for Stockton in the final Barks and Brews Night of the season featuring $1 beers and plenty k-9 companions.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900.







