Espinal Drives Offense, Cox Silences Quakes

Published on September 5, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Alan Espinal drove in four runs and Jackson Cox tossed a career-high six innings as the Fresno Grizzlies (68-61, 39-24) kept the momentum rolling with a convincing 7-1 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (69-60, 28-35) Thursday night at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga.

Espinal delivered a three hit night to back a dominant outing from Cox that propelled Fresno to their third consecutive victory.

After a scoreless first, both teams traded runs in the second.

Roynier Hernandez singled with two-outs and scored on Alan Espinal's RBI double to give Fresno a 1-0 edge. The Quakes answered in the bottom half with a two-out solo homer from Jose Hernandez to tie the game.

Jackson Cox settled in after the early run, retiring the side in order in both the third and fourth innings. The right-hander allowed just two hits and a walk through six innings, striking out six and keeping Rancho Cucamonga's bats quiet.

Fresno's offense began to click in the sixth.

Tanner Thach singled and pinch-runner Jacob Hinderleider later scored on Espinal's two-run single, with Kelvin Hidalgo also coming home to give the Grizzlies a 3-1 lead.

The Grizzlies broke it open in the seventh. Ethan Holliday walked and scored on a wild pitch before Wilder Dalis crushed a two-run homer just inside of the foul pole down the right field line, stretching the advantage to 5-1. Dalis' third long ball of the season gave Fresno breathing room.

Espinal continued his big night in the eighth, doubling home Roynier Hernandez for his fourth RBI of the game.

Moments later, Roldy Brito lifted a sacrifice fly to left, with the ball being dropped for an error, to push Espinal across and make it 7-1.

Ismael Luciano took over for Cox and tossed three scoreless innings of relief, striking out five and allowing just two hits to seal the win and earn his first save.

The Grizzlies' defense was flawless, turning a double play and committing no errors.

Espinal finished with three hits and four RBI, while Dalis added a homer and two RBI. Hernandez chipped in with two hits and two runs scored, and Hidalgo swiped his 43rd base of the year.

Cox improved to 4-6 with the win, dropping his ERA to 3.39. Dillon Tate took the loss for Rancho Cucamonga, and Shawndrick Oduber was tagged for four runs in relief as Fresno pulled away late.

The Grizzlies will look to take the final regular season series on Friday night while turning to left-hander Zack Morris against the Quakes' righty Jholbran Herder with first pitch scheduled for 6:30pm.

