Fell's Strong Outing Leads Rawhide over Ports

Published on September 5, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - Mervin Fell tossed 5.1 strong innings as the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Stockton Ports 6-4 on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Visalia (64-65, 28-35) takes a two games to one series lead over Stockton (55-74, 23-40).

Fell earns his sixth win of the season- the second most of any Rawhide pitcher this season. He allowed just three hits and two total runs with six strikeouts. His outing included three perfect innings.

Visalia scored first for the third consecutive game in the series. Ivan Luciano opened the scoring in the top of the first on a RBI single to score Yerald Nin.

The Rawhide doubled the lead in the second. Jakey Josepha led off with a single and came around to score on Kayson Cunningham's sacrifice fly.

In the fourth inning Carlos Virahonda smashed a two run homer over the left field wall- his third long ball of the season.

After Stockton trimmed the lead with two runs in the fourth the Rawhide added a run apiece in the sixth and seventh innings. Nin led off the sixth with a walk and scored on a wild pitch. Jose Alpuria worked a leadoff walk in the seventh and scored on Diosfran Cabeza's RBI groundout.

Sandro Santana pitched 2.2 innings scoreless from the bullpen without allowing a hit and totaling five strikeouts.

The Ports plated two runs on a homer in the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate but Gregori Ramirez in his Rawhide debut recorded the final three outs to secure a victory.

The Rawhide offense finished with eight hits, 10 walks and two hit by pitches while scoring in five total frames.

Luciano, the D-backs 2024 2nd round draft pick, finished with two hits in the first start with Visalia. Enyervert Perez added two knocks and Nin scored twice.

The Rawhide and Ports continue the series on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark with a 7:05 PM first pitch. Fans can tune in to a free radio broadcast all series long via the Rawhide's website.

The Rawhide will open the 2026 season at Valley Strong Ballpark on Friday April 3rd against the Fresno Grizzlies. More information on ticket plans and the 2026 season will be made available on the Rawhide's website and social media platforms throughout the offseason.







