Quakes Drop Fourth Straight

Published on September 5, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes were held to just four hits on Thursday night, as they dropped their fourth straight game overall, a 7-1 decision to the Fresno Grizzlies at LoanMart Field.

Fresno's Alan Espinal had a career-night with three run-scoring hits and four RBIs, as the Grizzlies won for the third straight time in the series.

Rancho and Fresno traded runs in the second, with Espinal doubling home the game's first run against Quakes' starter Brady Smith.

Jose Hernandez blasted his first homer in a Quakes' uniform in the bottom of the inning, knotting the game at 1-1 against Fresno starter Jackson Cox.

Cox (4-6) went on to settle in, allowing just the one run on two hits over six innings.

The Grizzlies gave him the lead for good with another Espinal go-ahead hit, as his two-run double made it 3-1 in the sixth against Dylan Tate (0-1).

Fresno piled on with two in the seventh and two more in the eighth to put it away. Ismael Luciano worked three scoreless innings to finish it off for his first save of the year.

The Quakes (28-35, 69-60) will send Jholbran Herder (4-6) to the mound on Friday against Zack Morris (4-1) in game four. Friday is another Family RV Family Feast Night, with $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products and $1 ice cream sandwiches. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







