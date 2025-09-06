All Grizzlies on Friday Night
Published on September 5, 2025 under California League (CalL)
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies set season-bests in runs and hits, as they won their fourth game of the series with a 20-8 win over the Quakes at LoanMart Field on Friday night.
Fresno's Roldy Brito had five of their 24 hits and Kevin Fitzer had four hits and four RBIs, sending the Quakes to their fifth straight loss overall.
The Grizzlies scored four in the first, but Rancho answered in the home-half of the second, as they tied the game at 4-4.
Fresno took the lead for good in the third, scoring three times against Jholbran Herder (4-7) to take a 7-4 lead.
Quakes' shortstop Jose Hernandez had three hits and three RBIs to lead Rancho's 10-hit effort.
Fresno reliever Bryan Mena (3-8) was credited with the win in relief.
The Quakes (28-36, 69-61) will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-2) to the mound on Saturday, as he'll take on Angel Jimenez (1-5) in game five of the series. Saturday will feature post-game Fireworks, thanks to Baker's Drive-Thru. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.
California League Stories from September 5, 2025
- Ports Come Back to Even Series with 8-5 Win over Visalia - Stockton Ports
- Offense's Season-Best Night Clinches 2nd Half Divisional Title - Fresno Grizzlies
- Rawhide Lose Lead Late to Ports - Visalia Rawhide
- All Grizzlies on Friday Night - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Fell's Strong Outing Leads Rawhide over Ports - Visalia Rawhide
- Battle of Bullpens Goes to Visalia in 8-5 Loss - Stockton Ports
- Espinal Drives Offense, Cox Silences Quakes - Fresno Grizzlies
- Quakes Drop Fourth Straight - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Stories
- All Grizzlies on Friday Night
- Quakes Drop Fourth Straight
- Grizzlies Hang on Wednesday
- Grizzlies Take Game One with Late Rally
- Quakes Drop Final Road Game of Regular Season