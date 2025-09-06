All Grizzlies on Friday Night

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies set season-bests in runs and hits, as they won their fourth game of the series with a 20-8 win over the Quakes at LoanMart Field on Friday night.

Fresno's Roldy Brito had five of their 24 hits and Kevin Fitzer had four hits and four RBIs, sending the Quakes to their fifth straight loss overall.

The Grizzlies scored four in the first, but Rancho answered in the home-half of the second, as they tied the game at 4-4.

Fresno took the lead for good in the third, scoring three times against Jholbran Herder (4-7) to take a 7-4 lead.

Quakes' shortstop Jose Hernandez had three hits and three RBIs to lead Rancho's 10-hit effort.

Fresno reliever Bryan Mena (3-8) was credited with the win in relief.

The Quakes (28-36, 69-61) will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-2) to the mound on Saturday, as he'll take on Angel Jimenez (1-5) in game five of the series. Saturday will feature post-game Fireworks, thanks to Baker's Drive-Thru. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







