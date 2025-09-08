Rawhide Settle for Series Split in Season Finale

September 8, 2025

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Stockton, CA - The Visalia Rawhide fell to the Stockton Ports 5-0 in the 2025 season finale Sunday evening at Banner Island Ballpark.

Visalia (65-67, 30-36) settles for a series split in the six game set with Stockton (57-75, 25-41).

JD Dix and Trent Youngblood led Visalia with two hits apiece.

Stockton opened the scoring with a run in the first, added a second run on a home run in the third inning and added to the lead with a bases clearing double in the seventh inning.

Daury Vasquez pitched a four inning start allowing two runs on four hits while totaling five strikeouts.

Ryan Bruno added two shutout innings from the Rawhide bullpen with two strikeouts. Gregori Ramirez added a scoreless frame from the mound with a strikeout.

Kayson Cunningham made a highlight reel play at shortstop with a diving glove stop and throw in the sixth inning.

Catcher Alberto Barriga threw out a California League high 37th runner of the season. He totaled the most runners caught stealing in a single season for the Rawhide organization since Ronnie Freeman in 2014.

Youngblood closes the season on a 16 game on-base streak.

Visalia's pitching staff finishes the season with a 4.31 ERA- the second best in the California League and best for the organization since 2019.

The Rawhide will open the 2026 season at Valley Strong Ballpark on Friday April 3rd against the Fresno Grizzlies. More information on ticket plans and the 2026 season will be made available on the Rawhide's website and social media platforms throughout the offseason.







