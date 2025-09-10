Giants Take Game 1 Pitchers' Duel from Grizzlies

Published on September 10, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Pitching dominated the night and the Fresno Grizzlies (0-1) were shut out 2-0 by the San Jose Giants (1-0) in the playoff opener Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies managed just three hits and struck out 17 times as San Jose's arms kept Fresno's bats quiet all evening.

Brody Brecht was sharp early, working four scoreless frames and striking out seven of the first 13 Giants he faced.

Brecht retired the side in order in the second and third, flashing his best fastball and mixing in his breaking ball to keep San Jose off balance.

The game turned in the fifth. After a leadoff single by Lisbel Diaz and a double by Walker Martin, Brecht was tagged for two runs on a triple to right by Cameron Maldonado.

That proved to be the difference, as the Grizzlies' offense never found its footing.

Fresno's best early chance came in the third, when Roynier Hernandez doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch. But a strikeout and a flyout stranded him, and the Grizzlies would not get another runner past first until the ninth.

Hunter Dryden took over for the Giants in the fifth and was nearly untouchable, striking out 10 over four scoreless innings. Fresno's hitters struggled to adjust, with Dryden retiring 12 of the 14 batters he faced.

The Grizzlies' bullpen kept things close. Fisher Jameson and Nathan Blasick combined for four innings of one-run relief, working around singles and a wild pitch to keep Fresno within striking distance.

Fresno made some noise in the ninth, as Roldy Brito tripled to right with one out, giving the Grizzlies a glimmer of hope. But Dryden used his final three strikeouts to end the threat and the game.

The Grizzlies will look to prolong their season on Thursday night in San Jose in a must-win situation. Fresno will turn to Marcos Herrera against the Giants' lefty Jacob Bresnahan.

First pitch at Excite Ballpark is set for 6:30pm. The Grizzlies must win to force game three, which would be Friday night in San Jose.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







