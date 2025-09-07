Sixth Inning Flips Momentum, Snapping Grizzlies 'Four-Game Win Streak

Published on September 7, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A seven-run sixth inning swung the momentum as the Fresno Grizzlies (69-62, 40-25) fell 13-6 to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (70-61, 29-36) snapping a four-game win streak Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

Fresno's pitching kept the game scoreless until the sixth, but the Quakes' bats came alive to seize control.

Ethan Holliday got the Grizzlies off to a fast start, blasting a solo home run to center in the first for his second of the season.

Both teams traded zeros through the first five innings, with Angel Jimenez escaping several jams and the Grizzlies offense held to just three hits against Rancho starter Hyun-Seok Jang and reliever Isaac Ayon.

The game unraveled in the sixth. Rancho loaded the bases on three walks before Nico Perez walked to force in the tying run.

A wild pitch gave the Quakes the lead, and Victor Rodrigues delivered a two-run single. After a double play, Mairo Martinus singled and Oswaldo Osorio crushed a two-run homer. Landyn Vidourek followed with a solo shot, capping a seven-run outburst.

Fresno answered with a run in the sixth as Holliday doubled and scored on a bunt single from Wilder Dalis.

But the Quakes kept pouring it on in the seventh, stringing together four hits-including a three-run homer by Martinus-to extend the lead to 11-2.

The Grizzlies rallied for three runs in the eighth. Holliday singled and Thach doubled before Jacob Hinderleider was hit by a pitch. Roynier Hernandez singled home two runs and Juan Castillo plated another with a groundout, trimming the deficit to 11-5.

Rancho Cucamonga tacked on two more in the eighth with RBI singles from Rodrigues and Meza.

Fresno managed one final run in the ninth as Jacob Humphrey singled and scored on an RBI groundout from Holliday, who finished with three hits, two runs, and two RBIs.

Holliday's homer extended the Grizzlies streak to five consecutive games with a homer, their longest of the season.

Fresno finished with 6 runs on 11 hits and did not commit an error.

Despite the loss, Thach added two hits and a double, Brito chipped in another multi-hit game, and the Grizzlies defense turned four double plays.

Jimenez's four shutout innings kept the game close early, but the Quakes' ten walks and three homers against the bullpen proved too much to overcome.

The Grizzlies wrap up the regular season on Sunday afternoon at 2pm against the Quakes at Loan Mart Field.

Fresno will then return home to get ready for the playoff opener Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park against the San Jose Giants at 6:50pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.