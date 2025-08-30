Rawhide Fall on Friday to Giants

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide held the San Jose Giants to just three hits but lost 4-2 on Friday night in front of a crowd of 2,358 fans at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (60-64, 25-33) and San Jose (78-46, 36-22) are even in the series at two games apiece.

The Giants took an early lead using a leadoff triple to bring home a first inning run. The Rawhide tied the game in the second with an Alberto Barriga walk, back-to-back hits from Alexander Benua and Abdias De La Cruz and a sacrifice fly from Jakey Josepha.

A solo homer in the third gave the Giants the lead but Visalia tied the game again in the third. Enyervert Perez notched a single and a Barriga hit pushed Perez to third. Perez then scored during the next at-bat as Barriga escaped a run down on the bases.

San Jose's game winning hit came on a two out two RBI double in the fifth inning.

Rawhide pitching allowed just one Giants' baserunner over the final four innings. Darlin Pinales tossed three shutout innings with six strikeouts allowing just one runner. Tayler Montiel pitched a perfect ninth.

Logan Mercado worked a three inning start allowing just three hits and recording four strikeouts.

The D-backs 2025 first round draft pick Kayson Cunningham delivered his third multi-hit performance in just his seventh pro game with two singles.

Barriga recorded two hits and extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

Fan Appreciation night is Saturday with hundreds of exciting prizes to be won via raffle. The night concludes with postgame fireworks presented by Valley Strong Credit Union.

A Stars and Stripes Saturday also means fans can enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for the patriotic price of $17.76 on Saturday. All military members with identification can receive a game ticket and a $5 concession voucher for just $10 every Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

First pitch between the Rawhide and Giants is scheduled for 6:30 PM with gates opening at 5:30 PM at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Tickets for all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







