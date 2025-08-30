Storm Rally Three Times For Win Over Quakes

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Quakes weren't able to hold a lead on Friday night, as the Storm rallied on three different occasions, scoring a 6-5 victory at The Diamond.

Two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh put Lake Elsinore ahead to stay, as they capitalized on five Rancho errors on Friday night, earning their second straight win over the Quakes and third in four games of the series.

Emil Morales had two hits and drove in a team-high three, as he helped the Quakes take three separate leads on Friday night.

A Landyn Vidourek RBI single in the seventh gave Rancho a 5-4 advantage over eventual winner Kleiber Olmedo (5-6).

That lead was short-lived, as the Storm took advantage of two walks from Will Maynard (0-2) and two of Rancho's five errors in the seventh, taking the lead for good at 6-5.

Adam Conrad worked around a walk for a scoreless ninth, as he earned his fourth save of the year.

The Quakes (27-31, 68-56) have not yet named an official starter for Saturday's 6:45pm game in Lake Elsinore.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, September 5, as they host the Fresno Grizzlies in the final home stand of the regular season. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







