Visalia Stuns San Jose in Walk-off Win

Published on August 30, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide rallied from three runs down to walk-off the San Jose Giants 4-3 with an Alexander Benua sacrifice fly on Saturday evening in the final night game of the season at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (61-64, 26-33) takes a three games to two series lead over first place San Jose (78-47, 36-23) and can win the series with a victory in the home finale on Sunday.

The Rawhide trailed by one run entering the bottom of the ninth. Alberto Barriga led off with a single to left and Yerald Nin followed with a double into center field.

Wallace Clark drove in Barriga on an RBI groundout. Benua then stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter and drove a ball into right field with Nin beating the throw home to send a crowd of 2,416 fans at Valley Strong Ballpark into hysteria.

Visalia trailed by three runs entering the bottom of the eighth. Jakey Josepha led off with a double and Abdias De La Cruz singled up the middle to put runners on the corners.

Kayson Cunningham drove in Josepha on an RBI single and a Trent Youngblood sacrifice fly scored De La Cruz to complete a two run frame.

Ryan Bruno earned the win pitching the final two innings totaling three strikeouts without allowing an earned run. Kyle Ayers tossed two innings scoreless in relief with three strikeouts.

Starter Chung-Hsiang Huang pitched five innings with four strikeouts and two runs allowed.

Nin led the Rawhide with three hits while Barriga extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

Visalia has allowed just 13 runs to San Jose over the first five games of the series.

The 2025 home season concludes with a Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio. The first 100 members of Tipper's Kids Club will receive a Rawhide Serpiente Jersey courtesy of the Allen Law Firm and Valley Children's Healthcare.

Plus Sunday is a Rawhide Readers' Day. Any child who turns in a Rawhide Readers' bookmark to the Rawhide Ticket Office, sponsored by Kaweah Health, will receive a kids' meal voucher.

A bounce house and water slide will be open for all kids to enjoy in the Valley Children's Kids' Corral. After the game all kids will have the opportunity to run bases.

First pitch is at 2 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and the general public at 1 PM.

Tickets for the game can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at Noon.







