Stockton Rallies Late for Extra-Inning Win Over Modesto

Published on August 30, 2025 under California League (CalL)

MODESTO, Calif. - The Ports evened up the series with the Nuts at two games apiece with a 2-1 win in 10 innings on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

It was Stockton's turn to have an eighth-inning rally fuel a comeback, as they had trailed 1-0 since the bottom of the first before scratching across a run in the eighth and eventually winning in the 10th.

Modesto loaded the bases on three consecutive singles to start the bottom of the first with no one out, but starter Cole Miller got a double play ball off the bat of Jose Caguana. That scored Aiden Taurek for an early 1-0 Nuts lead with two out, before getting a fly ball to center to end the threat with just the one run allowed.

Miller would go four innings again in his return from Tommy John surgery, with just the one run charged to him on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts. Stockton looked like they might even things up right away in the second, but they stranded a pair of runners after Bryan Arendt grounded out to the pitcher and Rodney Green Jr. struck out looking. It would be that combo of Arendt and Green Jr. however that would help the Ports tie and eventually win the game in the late innings.

In the eighth, Arend't got a grounder to bounce past the pitcher this time and managed to beat out the throw to first from shortstop Austin St. Laurent for an infield single. Green Jr. hit a ground ball to second and the throw to second was offline allowing pinch runner Jesus Superlano to get into scoring position with just one out. With two outs Michael Brooks singled up the middle past diving attempts from both middle infielders to score Superlano and tie the game at 1-1.

The Nuts put runners on first and second in the bottom of the eighth, but Gavin Turley made a fantastic, over-the-shoulder running grab in front of the track on a fly ball off the bat of Dervy Ventura to preserve the 1-1 tie.

In the 10th, Max Durrington bunted the automatic runner Dylan Fien to third and a slight bobble on the exchange from glove to throwing had for the pitcher Andrew Carson allowed Durrington to reach with an infield single to put runners at the corners with no one out.

Superlano hit a grounder to first, and Caguana came home with the throw to nab Fien at the plate to keep the game knotted up. But Green Jr. singled into right center to score Durrington and give the Ports their first lead of the night at 2-1.

Reliever Alejandro Manzano walked a tight rope in his three innings of work, walking three and allowing two hits, including a full count walk to St. Laurent to start the bottom of the 10th, and a one out intentional walk to Dustin Crenshaw to load the bases and create a force play at any bag. But Manzano would get a strikeout of catcher Connor Dykstra looking on a controversial called third strike and would get Taurek swinging on a 1-2 count to end the ballgame.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: It was the second time these two teams went to 10 innings this year, and the second time the Ports won 2-1. Manzano collected the win to move to 5-5 on the season and Stockton is now 5-5 in extra-inning games this season. Manager Javier Godard now has 98 career wins as a manager.

UP NEXT: Game five on Saturday is scheduled for a 6:40 PM first pitch with, RHP Sam Stuhr (5-7, 6.36) going for the Ports versus RHP Aiden Butler (1-4, 5.19) for the Nuts in the penultimate game at John Thurman Field.

