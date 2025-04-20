Rawhide Snap Skid and Ports' Win Streak

April 20, 2025 - California League (CalL)

VISALIA, Calif. - The Ports four-game win streak came to an end on Saturday night, as the Rawhide snapped their 10-game skid with a 1-0 win, shutting out Stockton for the first time this season.

Each side had five hits on the night, but the Rawhide (4-10) scratched across a run in the sixth inning against Jose Dicochea, while the Ports (9-5) weren't able string their hits together to produce a run.

Stockton put the leadoff man aboard in the first three innings, with Ali Camarillo and Jared Sprague-Lott each walking to start the first and second innings respectively. German Ortiz led off the third with an infield single and the Ports had a pair Ports in scoring position in the fifth, but Visalia got out of the jam each time, including a caught stealing at third in the third inning.

The Rawhide got their run in the sixth when Slade Caldwell started the inning with a double to left field. A perfect sacrifice got him to third, before a seeing-eye single through the middle by Ruben Santana got past the Ports drawn-in infield for a 1-0 lead.

That's all the scoring that would occur in the game, as Sam Stuhr threw three hitless innings with one walk and four punch outs. Tucker Novtony and Brayan Restituyo combined for 2.2 hitless innings as well.

UP NEXT: RHP Blake Hammond (0-0, 6.00) will start for the Ports in a 2:00 PM finale up against Visalia LHP Grayson Hitt (0-0, 7.20).

