Stockton's Big Eighth Powers Them To 6-3 Win Over Quakes

May 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Ports (14-11) broke open a pitcher's duel in the eighth inning en route to a 6-3 win over the Quakes (17-8) on Friday night.

Neither side had a hit until the Quakes got a double into right center from Elijah Hainline, but starter Donny Troconis delivered another quality start and allowed just two hits in his six innings of work, extending his scoreless streak to 22 innings to start his Stockton career.

All the scoring occurred in the eighth inning for both sides. Cesar Franco walked to start the frame followed by a single for Tommy Takayoshi. An RBI groundout from German Ortiz got Stockton on the board, then Myles Naylor delivered an RBI single to left for a 2-0 lead. Davis Diaz ripped a two-RBI double down the third base line to put Stockton up 4-0, before Cameron Leary crushed a two-run homer (5) 411 feet for a 6-0 advantage.

The Quakes answered in the bottom of the eighth with three straight singles to get on the board and chase Brayan Restituyo who would collect the win. Diego Barrera made his first appearance of the season and did allow a two-run triple after Leary dove for and missed a dying line drive in center for a 6-3 score. But Barrera got a line out to left and had a 1-2-3 ninth to close it out.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Davis extended his on-base streak to 16 games, and Leary tied Naylor for the league lead in home runs with five. The Ports are now 12-4 when they score first and 9-5 when they hit a home run.

UP NEXT: RHP Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1, 5.28) will start for the Quakes vs. RHP Nathan Dettmer (2-1, 3.15) in a game that will be a rematch of the Ports 6-3 win over Rancho Cucamonga in Stockton on April 10.

