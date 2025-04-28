Sunday Split Leads to Series Split with Modesto

April 28, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The every-other-game pattern for Stockton and Modesto continued through the final two games of the series with the Ports (13-8) winning game five that was suspended due to rain, and the Nuts (15-6) taking the finale 7-1 to split the six-game series.

GAME ONE:

The Ports poured on the runs on Saturday night before mother nature literally poured on the field at Banner Island Ballpark, suspending game five after four innings when the rain delay lasted over 45 minutes. Donny Troconis was again spectacular in his start, as the 19-year-old only allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts, and he could have gone for his second quality start if it weren't for the rain.

A two-RBI single for C.J. Pittaro plated a pair of runs before a wild pitch scored another in the bottom of the first for an early 3-0 lead for Stockton. Pittaro drove in another run in the third inning and a balk produced another for a 5-0 Ports lead. A wild pitch, an error, and a Carlos Franco RBI single scored three more and Stockton was up 8-0 when the rain came down.

Brayan Restituyo was on the mound when the contest resumed the next day, and he pitched three scoreless innings to continue Saturday's momentum into Sunday and collect the win. Luis Freitez had two hits and a walk in his Ports debut, and his RBI triple (1) gave the Ports a 9-0 lead. Modesto got one run in the eighth off Blake Hammond and got two more in the ninth with the game still comfortably in the Ports hands. Rehabbing Major League reliever Michel Otanez struck out a pair before walking a batter and was on a strict pitch limit as he exited with two outs in the ninth. Tucker Novotny allowed a pair of runs to score for the 9-3 final.

GAME TWO:

The seven-inning finale did not go Stockton's way, as they switched to being the Cheladas for the second game and got a similar result as their debut two Sundays ago versus the Quakes. It was a good old fashioned pitcher's duel through four innings, with Ryan Magdic going four shutout innings and allowing just one hit and one walk with four punch outs.

Stockton went to ace Nathan Dettmer in the fifth, but it was an off day for him, as he allowed three-straight hits to start the fifth, followed by two errors on one play by the normally sure handed Jared Sprague-Lott, and another base hit for a 4-0 Modesto lead. The Nuts scored two more times off Dettmer in the sixth and got another run in the seventh off Aidan Layton. The Cheladas pushed a run across in the seventh on an RBI groundout from Sprague-Lott, but that would be all the offense Stockton would muster in the game.

UP NEXT: Stockton will begin a two-week road trip in Southern California, starting a six-game series in Ranco Cucamonga at 11 AM on Tuesday, before beginning a series at Inland Empire the following week. Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 28, 2025

Sunday Split Leads to Series Split with Modesto - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.