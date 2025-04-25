Ports Hang on for 11-8 Win over Modesto in Game Three

STOCKTON, Calif. - A comfortable Ports lead ended up a little uncomfortable late in the game on Thursday night, but Stockton hung on for an 11-8 victory to take a two-games-to-one series lead over Modesto.

The Ports (12-6) led the Nuts (13-5) by 10 runs through seven innings of play, stretching their lead out to 11-1 before Modesto scored seven unanswered runs in the final two frames. Stockton's plate discipline was on display throughout the night, working nine walks on the night while issuing only one of their own.

Tzu-Chen got the win by allowing just one earned run through five innings on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts. The Ports scored twice in the second inning on a wild pitch and a throwing error from right, as Stockton's base runners would put pressure on the Modesto defense all game long.

They scored three runs in the third without a hit, getting bases-loaded walks from Cam Leary and Davis Diaz along with an RBI groundout by C.J. Pittaro to go up 5-0. A wild pitch plated another run in the bottom of the fifth to answer the Nuts run in the top of the inning, before Stockton took their 10-run lead in the seventh.

A walk from Leary and base hits by Pittaro and Carlos Franco started the inning, before two more bases-loaded walks by Joseph Rodriguez and Cesar Franco made it an 8-1 game. An RBI single through the right side by Ali Camarillo was followed by two more bases-loaded walks from Myles Naylor and Leary for the 11-1 lead.

Modesto clawed back into the game getting three unearned runs off Jefferson Jean after an error started the inning and a two-run base hit got through the right side with two outs for an 11-4 score. Wilfred Alvarado got the final out of the eighth with a strikeout, but was hit hard in the ninth, allowing three-straight doubles and a single to cut it to an 11-7 game. Alejandro Manzano entered and allowed a double to make it 11-8 before retiring the next two batters to end the contest.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Davis Diaz' on-base streak is up to 11 games and Pedro Pineda's is up to nine, but Pineda did have to exit in the sixth inning after being hit on the hand by a pitch.

UP NEXT: Friday's 7:05 start will feature Modesto RHP Walter Ford (0-0, 8.76) versus Stockton's RHP Sam Stuhr (0-1, 6.23). The first 1,000 fans through the gates will score a nostalgic, 90's Themed Ports Basketball Jersey, presented By Valley Strong Credit Union.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

