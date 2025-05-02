Big Fifth and Sixth for Quakes Leads to Loss in Game Three

May 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A deluge of runs for the Quakes in the fifth and sixth innings led to 14-2 loss for the Ports on Thursday night.

As rain briefly came down in the fifth inning, the Quakes (17-7) were just beginning to pour it on the Ports (13-11). Stockton was up 1-0 after the first batter of the game when Cameron Leary belted his second home run (4) in as many nights over the batter's eye in straight-away center. The Ports couldn't turn a double play in the third inning and a run would score a batter later to tie it at 1-1.

The score stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth, as starter Sam Stuhr allowed just the one run up to that point. But an error at third was followed by a walk and a hit by pitch to load the bases. Another walk with the bases loaded plated a run to put the Quakes up 2-1 and end Stuhr's night. Jose Dicochea came in and wouldn't fare any better, allowing a two-RBI double and a three-run homer in an inning where Rancho sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs to go up 8-1.

They would continue their onslaught in the sixth inning by sending nine hitters to the plate and racking up six more tallies to chase Dicochea, extending their lead to 14-1.

It was the first time Stockton had lost by double-digit runs this season, but the second time they allowed 10 or more runs to the Quakes, which also happened in a game pitched by Stuhr and Dicochea.

Davis Diaz extended his on-base streak to a team-high 15 games, the sixth-longest streak in the California League this season. He scored the Ports second run in the eighth on an RBI single by new shortstop Jesus Fernandez. Catcher Carlos Franco pitched the eighth for the Ports, getting around a pair of singles with a double-play ball and a ground out to short. It was the second time in his Stockton tenure he was called on to pitch in a game that had gotten out of reach, appearing on the mound last April 27 against Modesto.

UP NEXT: Game four will feature a prime pitching matchup, with the Quakes RHP Samuel Sanchez (0-0, 3.18) going up against the Ports RHP Donny Troconis (3-0, 0.00). Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.