Giants Survive Late Rally to Edge Nuts 10-9, Take Series Lead

May 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







The San Jose Giants edged the Modesto Nuts 10-9 in a back-and-forth slugfest on Thursday night at John Thurman Field, seizing a 2-1 lead in their six-game series. Powered by a trio of RBIs from both 1B Jakob Christian and OF Lisbel Diaz, the Giants built a 10-6 lead by the eighth inning before weathering a late Modesto rally. CF Carlos Jimenez crushed a two-run homer in the ninth to cap a furious comeback attempt by the Nuts, but San Jose closer Ben Peterson struck out two to seal the narrow win and pick up his fourth save of the season.

San Jose's offense came alive with 13 hits, including a triple from Diaz and a three-run shot by Christian, while designated hitter Robert Hipwell reached base five times and scored three runs. Starter Drake George gave the Giants 4.1 innings before turning it over to reliever Ryan Slater, who delivered 2.2 scoreless frames to earn the win. Modesto struggled to contain the Giants' baserunning as San Jose stole five bases in total, adding pressure to an already stretched pitching staff.

The Nuts battled hard at the plate, with 12 hits of their own and multi-hit games from Jimenez (3-for-5), SS Felnin Celesten (3-for-5), C Jose Caguana (3-for-5), and Cova (2-for-5). Modesto scored three in the fourth and another three in the fifth to stay in striking distance, but key strikeouts and missed chances with runners in scoring position (3-for-11) limited their ability to complete the comeback.

With the win, San Jose improves to 15-9 and pulls within one game of division-leading Modesto (16-8) in the California League North standings. The two teams will continue their competitive series Friday night as the Giants look to build momentum and inch closer to first place.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.