Sixth Inning Costs Grizzlies Despite Punchy Offense

May 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







For the fourth straight night, the game turned on one big inning and the Fresno Grizzlies (8-17) fell 5-3 to the Visalia Rawhide (12-13) Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

The Grizzlies jumped in front for the third straight day, but a pivotal inning and key home run tilted the game in Visalia's favor.

Fresno benefitted from a pair of first innings walks to Kelvin Hidalgo and Robert Calaz.

Jacob Hinderleider smoked a two-strike, two-out single to right field to plate Hidalgo and put the Grizzlies in front.

Jackson Cox struck out the side in the first inning, while working around a pair of walks.

The Rawhide tied the game in the bottom of the inning as a two-out single cashed in a runner on second.

Cox finished his outing with four strikeouts in two innings.

The Rawhide capitalized on three consecutive hits against Brady Hill to take a 2-1 lead in the third.

The Grizzlies evened things up in the 6th when Blake Wright singled with one out and was backed up by a hit from Hinderleider and scored on Alan Espinal's base-hit.

The pivotal inning came in the bottom of the sixth when Marcos Herrera, making his Grizzlies debut, walked the first two hitters of the inning. After a sacrifice bunt, a wild pitch brought home Visalia's go-ahead run and Abdias De La Cruz cranked a two-run homer to make it stick.

Fresno did get the first homer of the season from Robert Calaz, who belted a blast deep over the left field fence to lead off the eighth. But the Grizzlies couldn't get any closer despite Hinderleider's fourth hit of the night and a two-out walk to Nolan Clifford.

Fisher Jameson kept the Grizzlies close with two scoreless innings of relief, while striking out five.

The Grizzlies brought the tying run to the plate, a similar scenario to each of the previous two games but couldn't get any closer.

Hinderleider led a reinvigorated offense with a 4-4 night, including a leadoff double in the fourth. Kevin Fitzer added a 2-4 night with a triple, but the Grizzlies couldn't capitalize on either of those extra base hits against starter Junior Sanchez.

The series continues Saturday night in Visalia with the Grizzlies turning to Ismael Luciano against Visalia's lefty Wilkin Paredes at 6:30pm.

All broadcasts will be available through the MiLB.TV app and fans can listen to the Voice of the Grizzlies, Tim Slack via the audio tab or at fresnogrizzlies.com/watch with the audio player.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.