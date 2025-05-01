5-Run Inning Upends Fresno's Early Lead

May 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The Fresno Grizzlies (8-15) held an early lead before being upended by a five-run fifth inning as they dropped the second game of the series 6-4 to the Visalia Rawhide Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

The Grizzlies loaded the bases in the top of the first with nobody out and Blake Wright ripped a single off the glove of the pitcher Connor Foley, ricocheting the ball into right field.

Kelvin Hidalgo cashed in another run with a single into left field for a three-run first inning.

Visalia answered back with a solo homer from Slade Caldwell before Bryan Mena retired the next three batters.

Fresno created a two-out rally in the second on singles from Roynier Hernandez and Robert Calaz. Wright roped another single to score Hernandez.

Mena continued to keep the Rawhide down, preventing Visalia from scoring in any of the next three innings.

Visalia rallied with two-outs in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of doubles, Caldwell's hit plated Juan Corniel. The Rawhide loaded the bases in the inning and Ruben Santana hit a grand slam to give Visalia a 6-4 lead.

The Rawhide's bullpen kept the Grizzlies quiet from there as Mervin Fell tossed four scoreless innings, only allowing two walks and Jake Fitzgibbons allowed just one base runner in the two innings he worked for his season debut.

The Grizzlies made things interesting in the 9th against Jojo Gonzalez as Yeiker Reyes sparked a two-out rally with a walk. Pinch-hitter Jacob Hinderleider also walked, and Hernandez slashed another single to load the bases.

But Gonzales recorded a strikeout to seal the game for Visalia

The Grizzlies will turn to California League Pitcher of the Week Lebarron Johnson Jr. as they continue the series at Visalia Thursday night at 6:30pm at Valley Strong Ballpark against the Rawhide.

