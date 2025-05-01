Quakes Keep Rolling with Walk-Off Walk

May 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk netted the Quakes a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth, as Rancho Cucamonga kept their winning streak alive, with a 3-2 win over the Stockton Ports on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field.

Rancho's two-run rally in the ninth improved their win-streak to a season-high seven straight games, as they remain six games in front in the South Division standings.

Nico Perez led off the ninth with a double and later scored on a wild pitch by Tzu-Chen Sha (2-1). With two outs and the bases empty, Victor Rodrigues reached with what seemed like a harmless infield single.

Stockton reliever Alejandro Manzano entered and struggled immediately. After walking Kellon Lindsey, he got Mike Sirota to tap back to the mound. Manzano fumbled it though, keeping the inning alive. With the bases loaded and two outs, he issued a five-pitch walk to Samuel Munoz, forcing in Rodriguez with the game-winner.

Logan Tabeling (2-0) fired two scoreless innings to notch the win in relief.

Starter Sean Paul Linan allowed two runs on five hits over five innings in the no-decision.

On Thursday, the Quakes host the Ports for game three, with Christian Zazueta (2-1) scheduled to throw for Rancho. Stockton will send Sam Stuhr (0-1) to the mound. Thursday will be a Thirsty Thursday, thanks to the Kindred Corporation, as fans will enjoy drink specials throughout the night, including $5 beer specials and $3 Pepsi products. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

