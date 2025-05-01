Santana's Grand Slam Propels Visalia Past Fresno

May 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Ruben Santana hit a go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning and the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 6-4 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (10-13) scored five runs in the fifth inning to defeat Fresno (8-15) for a second straight night to start the rivalry series.

The Rawhide entered the fifth frame trailing by three runs. After two outs to start the inning Juan Corniel started the rally with a double to left field. Slade Caldwell followed with an RBI double off the left field wall.

After a walk and a hit-by-pitch, Santana bashed a ball over the left field wall to give the Rawhide a 6-4 lead.

Santana homered for a third consecutive night and his fourth home run in six games. The Dominican Republic first baseman is now tied for the California League lead with five homers on the season.

Caldwell opened Visalia's scoring with a leadoff solo home run in the first inning- his second professional longball. The 2024 1st Round Draft Pick leads the league with a .511 OBP and 1.065 OPS after the sixth multi-hit game of his season.

Mervin Fell earned the win in four stellar shutout innings. The right-handed reliever allowed just two baserunners, both on walks, and struck out five Grizzlies.

Jake Fitzgibbons pitched two scoreless innings in his season debut and Joangel Gonzalez earned his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

The South Valley rivalry series continues on Thursday night with a Fedora Hat Giveaway presented by Estrella Jalisco for the first 250 fans 21 and older.

Valley Strong Ballpark will also celebrate an Oaks Thursday courtesy of Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light & Pacifico with $5.59 drinks until first pitch. All fans wearing a serape or Visalia Oaks or Toros gear will receive free admission as part of Party Works' Dress Up Thursdays at the ballpark. First pitch is slated for 6:30 PM in Visalia. Fans can purchase tickets on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.