D-Backs Announce 2026 Rawhide Coaching Staff

Visalia, CA - The Arizona Diamondbacks announced the Visalia Rawhide's 2026 coaching staff on Friday. Manager Dee Garner leads the staff returning for his fourth season as Rawhide Manager.

Jancarlos Cintron, a 2019 California League champion with Visalia as an infielder, joins the Rawhide as the hitting coach. Pitching coach Rolando Garza and bench coach Mickey Jiang round out the staff. Athletic trainer Hannah Boutwell returns for her second season in Visalia.

Garner looks to build on success in Visalia after leading the Rawhide to back to back 60+ win seasons for the first time since the 2018 and 2019 seasons. That included a playoff appearance in 2024 by winning the second half title in the California League South Division.

The 60-year-old will serve his 15th season as a MiLB Manager and also his 11th year coaching in the D-backs organization. Garner was a first round draft pick by the Texas Rangers in the 1985 MLB Draft.

Cintron was drafted in the 24th round of the 2017 MLB draft by the D-backs before joining the Rawhide in 2019 as the team's everyday shortstop.

The Puerto Rico native hit for a .263 BA with 8 HR and 56 RBI in 117 regular season games in Visalia. His stellar season included a California League player of the week nod in August and starting all seven Rawhide postseason games culminating in the organization's third ever championship.

Cintron played seven seasons and 600 games within the D-backs organization reaching as high as Triple-A Reno. He transitioned to coaching in 2025 with the ACL D-backs.

Garza joins the D-backs organization for 2026 as the Rawhide's pitching coach. He served as Long Beach State's pitching coach in 2025.

The Southern California native has California League experience serving as the Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies) pitching coach in 2024. He previously worked in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and as a pitching coach for Pepperdine. Garza was a 9th round draft pick by the Chicago White Sox in 1997.

Jiang returns to Visalia after serving as a coach and Taiwanese Mandarin translator for the second half of the 2025 season. A native of Taiwan, he worked for the Boston Red Sox as a translator and coach for 17 seasons before joining the D-backs organization last year.







