Rawhide Host Hundreds at 2026 Fan Fest

Published on January 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide kicked off the 2026 year with their first ever fan fest hosting hundreds of fans on Wednesday evening at Valley Strong Ballpark. The evening was an opportunity for the community to meet the Rawhide's new owners OnDeck Partners led by CEO Mike Carney and enjoy a night out at the ballpark.

"It's really just overwhelming the support of this community," said Carney. "And Valley Strong Ballpark is the heartbeat of this community and we take very seriously our role as the stewards of this franchise."

The Rawhide in conjunction with the Visalia Chamber of Commerce, Tulare Chamber of Commerce and Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new ownership group in front of numerous luminaires including Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chair Amy Shuklian and Visalia Vice Mayor Liz Wynn.

Fans enjoyed a variety of festivities including signing the brand-new outfield wall to leave their mark on Visalia baseball history. The free event also included free food and drink along with a Tipper baseball card and Rawhide lanyard giveaway for the first 200 fans.

Rawhide single-game tickets are now available for sale on the Rawhide's website and at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health during business hours. Opening day is Friday April 3rd at Valley Strong Ballpark against the Fresno Grizzlies.







