Fourth Inning Sinks Rawhide in Series Decider

Published on April 5, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (1-2) dropped an Opening Weekend rubber match to the Fresno Grizzlies (2-1) on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Fresno scored six runs in the decisive fourth inning. The Grizzlies totaled five straight hits to start the inning including a bases clearing double.

The Rawhide scored in the first inning for a third consecutive game to start the season. JD Dix tripled to right field and Carlos Virahonda followed with a two run homer to left field.

Visalia added their lone additional run in the fourth inning. Jose Mejia singled to right field and Kayson Cunningham scored him with an RBI single.

Cunningham, the 18th overall pick in the 2025 draft, capped an excellent weekend with two hits. He finishes the weekend with five hits and three walks for a .571 OBP across the season's first three games.

Rawhide reliever Joe Ariola made his pro debut on the mound with two shutout innings and three strikeouts. Josdanner Suarez added a scoreless frame in relief.

Visalia totaled nine hits from eight different players but left 10 runners on base and finished 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

The Rawhide head to San Jose for their first road trip of the season starting on Tuesday against the Giants with a scheduled 6:00 PM first pitch. The series can be streamed on MLB.TV.

Visalia returns to Valley Strong Ballpark on Tuesday April 14 for a six game set against the Inland Empire 66ers. Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office sponsored by Kaweah Health during business hours.32-4433.







California League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.