Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide Announce New Highway 99 Rivalry Series

Published on March 31, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







FRESNO, Calif. & VISALIA, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide are proud to jointly announce the launch of the Highway 99 Rivalry Series, a new season-long competition that will spotlight the Central Valley's two affiliated baseball clubs and celebrate one of the region's fastest-growing rivalries.

Beginning in 2026, the Highway 99 Rivalry Series will pit the clubs against each other 24 times during the California League season, following Visalia's move to the North Division. The schedule includes 12 games at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia, starting this Friday on Opening Night, and 12 games at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

At stake each season will be a newly created, custom-designed Highway 99 Rivalry Trophy, awarded to the team that wins the season series. The trophy will serve as a symbol of pride, competition, and regional bragging rights along the Highway 99 corridor.

The rivalry dates back to 2021, when Fresno joined the California League, creating a natural matchup between the Single-A affiliates of the Colorado Rockies (Fresno) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (Visalia). In just five seasons, the two clubs have developed a competitive and spirited series that continues to grow in intensity.

Fresno currently leads the all-time series, 57-27, including a 30-6 record at Chukchansi Park. However, Visalia has closed the gap in recent years, highlighted by a 6-6 split in 2024 and a breakthrough 2025 campaign that saw the Rawhide win the season series for the first time, taking 10 of 18 matchups.

With divisional alignment now ensuring consistent meetings and a championship-style trophy on the line, the Highway 99 Rivalry Series is set to become a staple of Central Valley baseball.

Fans can experience the rivalry firsthand throughout the 2026 season in both Fresno, at Chukchansi Park, and Visalia, at Valley Strong Ballpark, as the two clubs battle for year-long supremacy.

The rivalry will kick off the 2026 season as Fresno opens the season in Visalia on Friday night for the first of three games. The series finale on Easter Sunday will be the MiLB.TV Free Game of the Day.

For tickets, schedules, and more information, visit FresnoGrizzlies.com or RawhideBaseball.com.







California League Stories from March 31, 2026

Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide Announce New Highway 99 Rivalry Series - Visalia Rawhide

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.