Sir Loins Fall to Grizzlies on Saturday

Published on April 4, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (1-1) playing as the Central Valley Sir Loins fell to the Fresno Grizzlies (1-1) on Saturday night. Fans packed Valley Strong Ballpark for a second straight sell out to start the season.

Fresno opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first frame but Visalia would answer with a run in the first and another tally in the fifth inning.

JD Dix led off the first inning with a line drive single. Jakey Josepha then doubled down to the left field line to score Dix.

In the fifth inning Kayson Cunningham worked a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Carlos Virahonda's two out RBI single.

The Grizzlies retook the lead with a three hit sixth inning and added a run in the ninth.

Rawhide starter Junior Ciprian did not factor into the decision allowing just two hits over four innings with four strikeouts. He retired nine of his last 10 batters faced.

Dawson Brown pitched a perfect 1.2 innings in relief with four strikeouts and Alex Galvan added a scoreless frame on the mound.

Cunningham, the D-backs No. 2 overall prospect, continued a strong series with two walks and a hit in addition to a run. Visalia walked seven times but left 10 runners stranded.

The series rubber match between the Rawhide and Grizzlies is slated for a 2:05 PM first pitch on Easter Sunday as part of a Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio.

The first 100 members of Tipper's Kids Club will receive a Central Valley Sir Loins jersey thanks to the Allen Law Firm and Valley Children's Healthcare while all fans can participate in an in-game and postgame on-field Easter Egg Hunt courtesy of Rick's Vending.

Gates open for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and the general public at 1:00 PM. Tickets are available on the Rawhide's website and at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







California League Stories from April 4, 2026

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