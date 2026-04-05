Free Passes Allow Giants to Take Opening Series

Published on April 4, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (1-2) dropped the rubber match of opening weekend to San Jose (2-1) with a 15-4 final in favor of the visiting Giants.

Jhonny Level wasted no time getting San Jose on the scoreboard, leaving the yard to leadoff the game and make it 1-0 in a hurry. The Giants added another on a Rodrigo Barajas Jr. RBI-double for an early 2-0 lead.

The Ports answered in the second, Myles Naylor lined a two-out RBI-double into the right center field gap to get Stockton on the board and make it 2-1.

This would only wake up the Giants offense, scoring seven runs in the third inning. The rally included four hits and four walks with 11 batters coming to the plate in the prolonged top half of the inning.

Stockton's Bryan Andrade continued to hit well against San Jose, tripling and making it 10-2. San Jose would go on to add an additional five runs including a Damian Bravo solo home run.

San Jose's bullpen threw 5.1 shutout innings, allowing three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Griffin Kirn and Jay Dill both delivered scoreless performances out of the bullpen for Stockton.

Ali Camarillo and Michael Brooks each had three hits respectively for the Ports.

UP NEXT: The Ports travel to Fresno for a six-game series, starting Tuesday at 7:05 PM.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from April 4, 2026

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