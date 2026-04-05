Quakes Use Small Ball to Silence 66ers, Finish off Opening Week Sweep

Published on April 4, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - Powered by singles and walks, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (3-0) turned to small ball en route to a 12-6 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers (0-3), finishing off a three-game sweep on Opening Week at Morongo Field.

Right away, the Quakes got their offense going. An error on an errant pickoff throw allowed Kevyn Castillo to score the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning before putting up two-spots in the second and third. Dealing with 1-1 and 3-3 scores, Hayden Alvarez and Athanael Duarte both broke both deadlocks, notching a two-run single and a two-run double respectively, providing Rancho Cucamonga a 5-3 cushion in the early stages.

Inland Empire pulled within one run in the top of the fifth, but the Quakes made sure the game did not stay close for long. They rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth on six singles and two walks against two different 66ers pitchers, expanding their lead to 12-4 heading into the final three frames.

From that point forward, the offenses slowed down, and Rancho Cucamonga's bullpen stepped up. Brayan Vergara twirled 2.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen, scattering two walks while striking out three 66ers en route to a winning decision. Although Inland Empire struck for a pair of tallies in the top of the eighth, Nicolò Pinazzi lifted the Quakes out of a bases-loaded jam and promptly struck out three hitters in the ninth to seal the win.

Following two days off, the Quakes head to Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore on Tuesday to open their first six-game series of the 2026 season against the Lake Elsinore Storm. They return home on Tuesday, April 14th, to face the San Jose Giants at 11:00 AM for the first Education Day of the year at Morongo Field.







California League Stories from April 4, 2026

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