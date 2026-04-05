Dalis & Debuting Pitchers Cook Visalia for First Fresno Win of 2026

Published on April 4, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







VISALIA, Calif. - Familiar power and fresh new arms propelled the Fresno Grizzlies to their first win of the 2026 season Saturday night, defeating the Visalia Rawhide 5-2 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Fresno jumped in front early and never trailed.

After Roldy Brito roped a leadoff double into the right field corner, Wilder Dalis provided the breakthrough in the first inning, hitting a two-run home run to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead.

Right-hander JB Middleton made his professional debut, allowing one run on three hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked one and settled in after danger in the first couple of innings, retiring eight consecutive hitters at one point in his final three innings of worked.

Visalia pulled even against Jhon Medina in the fifth inning, capitalizing on a two-out walk and wild pitch before Carlos Virahonda drove in Kayson Cunninham.

Fresno responded The Grizzlies added on in the middle innings, taking advantage of defensive miscues and timely hitting. Roldy Brito drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, while Tanner Thach and Kyle Fossum each added RBI singles to reset the lead to 5-2.

Dalis reached base four times, scored twice, and drove in two runs to lead Fresno offensively. Thach had two hits, and Brito added a run and an RBI as the Grizzlies went 3 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Medina (1-0) earned the win with two innings of relief, allowing one run. Tyrelle Chadwick followed with two scoreless innings, and Dylan Crooks recorded the final three outs for his first professional save, striking out two.

Fresno's defense contributed with a double play, helping limit Visalia to two runs despite seven walks issued by the pitching staff.

The Grizzlies (1-1) and Rawhide (1-1) continue their series Sunday when Austin Newton is expected to take the hill for the Grizzlies against Mervin Fell.

The game is the free game of the day on MiLB.TV via the Visalia Broadcast. The Grizzlies broadcast remains free on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 pm.







California League Stories from April 4, 2026

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