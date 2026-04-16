Big Inning Grounds Grizzlies in Ontario

Published on April 16, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (7-4) struck early but couldn't recover from a decisive middle-innings surge, falling 16-9 to the Ontario Tower Buzzers (6-4) Wednesday night at ONT Field.

One night after using a pair of eight-run innings to take the series opener, one disastrous inning for the Fresno pitching staff upended the ballgame against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Fresno jumped out in front in the opening frame, capitalizing on early traffic as Tanner Thach delivered a two-run double to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead.

Ontario answered immediately, highlighted by a two-run homer from Jaron Elkins before Mairo Martinus added an RBI double to push the Buzzers ahead 3-2 after one.

Jack O'Dowd evened the score in the second with a solo home run, but Ontario responded again in the bottom half as Emil Morales went deep to make it 4-3.

The Grizzlies regained control in the third, drawing three walks before a wild pitch tied the game. Matt Klein followed with a sacrifice fly and O'Dowd added an RBI single, giving Fresno a 6-4 advantage.

Ontario flipped the game in the fourth inning in a major way. Morales launched his second homer of the night to tie the game before the Buzzers sent 14 men to the plate in a 10-run inning. The rally was capped by Elkins' grand slam, putting Ontario in front 14-6.

The Buzzers added on with single runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to extend the lead to 16-6.

Fresno showed fight late, pushing across three runs in the ninth. Tanner Thach delivered an RBI single, and the Grizzlies took advantage of a balk and wild pitch to plate two more before the rally was cut short.

O'Dowd led the offense with a 2-for-5 night, including his third home run of the season and two RBI, while Thach finished 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Despite drawing nine walks, Fresno managed just five hits and went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

John Medina (1-2) struggled with command at the start of the fourth and was saddled with the loss.

Tyrelle Chadwick worked 2.2 innings of relief and Zach Harris worked 1.1 out of the bullpen, each allowing just a single run over the final four innings that Ontario came to the plate.

The two teams have combined for fifty runs in the first two games of the series but walks and errors have opened the door for a few big innings for both sides.

Fresno aims to bounce back Thursday night in the third game of the series, turning to right hander JB Middleton for the 6:35pm start. Ontario will counter with Hyun-Seok Jang.

The game is the MiLB.TV Free Game of the Day via the Ontario broadcast.

The Grizzlies broadcast will be on 790 ESPN Fresno with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show beginning at 6:20pm.







California League Stories from April 16, 2026

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