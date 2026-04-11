Errors and Walks Undo Grizzlies in Friday Night Loss

Published on April 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - Errors and walks helped fuel a 7-run frame in the eighth inning for the visitors as the Fresno Grizzlies dropped their second straight on Friday night, falling to the Stockton Ports 9-5 at Chukchansi Park.

Fresno (4-3) carried a 5-1 advantage into the eighth but could not overcome a combination of walks and defensive miscues that fueled Stockton's rally. The Ports (3-4) took advantage of four errors and multiple free passes, turning a controlled game into a late deficit.

The Grizzlies jumped out early behind Ethan Holliday, who opened the scoring by launching a solo home run well over the right center field fence and off the light pole in the first inning.

Fresno added on with steady offense through the middle frames, including an RBI double from Tanner Thach in the third, building a four-run cushion.

JB Middleton provided a strong start, allowing one run over five innings while striking out five. Fresno's pitching staff kept Stockton quiet through seven innings, as Jhon Medina tossed two scoreless innings of relief at the start of his outing.

The game shifted in the eighth as control issues and defensive lapses opened the door.

Stockton loaded the bases with no outs, and a sequence of a run-scoring single, a walk, and two more RBI hits quickly erased the lead.

A deflected single and another base hit extended the inning, as the Ports plated seven runs to surge ahead 8-5.

Fresno was unable to recover, going quietly in the bottom of the eighth and ninth. Despite collecting 10 hits, the Grizzlies committed four errors and issued key walks that proved costly in the decisive inning.

Medina (1-1) was charged with the loss, while Stockton's bullpen capitalized on the late momentum shift to close out the game.

Despite the loss, Fresno saw several strong individual performances at the plate.

Ethan Holliday led the way with two hits, including his first home run of the season, driving in two runs and scoring once.

Roldy Brito continued his consistent start, going 3-for-5 with a run scored, while Wilder Dalis added two hits and crossed the plate twice.

Cameron Nelson contributed with a pair of RBIs, and the Grizzlies finished with 10 hits as multiple hitters continued to produce early in the season.

The series is even at two games apiece with two remaining this weekend. Saturday's 6:50pm start will be broadcast on CBS 47 with Austin Newton slated to take the ball for the Grizzlies against Donny Traconis of Stockton.







California League Stories from April 10, 2026

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