Storm Roll Past Quakes at Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore

Published on April 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, Calif. - The Lake Elsinore Storm (3-3) saw everything go their way on Thursday night as they defeated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (4-2) 21-0.

Lake Elsinore put together a tone-setting nine-run rally in the second inning as well as an 11-run eighth to cap off the night.

Despite the scoreline, the Quakes still took some positives away from the contest. Hayden Alvarez and Gabriel Davalillo both notched two hits, the latter roping an opposite-field double in his final at-bat for Rancho Cucamonga's lone extra-base knock. Out of the bullpen, Brayan Vergara, Will Gervase, and Fulton Lockhart combined for 5.2 innings of one-run ball. In their lone frames, Gervase and Lockhart worked out of bases-loaded jams to each secure spotless outings.

The Quakes can pull even with the Storm at two wins apiece in game four of their six-game set on Friday at 6:45 PM. RHP Dylan Jordan takes the hill for Rancho Cucamonga in his second start of the year opposite LHP Kruz Schoolcraft for Lake Elsinore.







California League Stories from April 10, 2026

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