Stuhr Steers Ports to 5-1 Win over Grizzlies

Published on April 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Ports (2-4) held the Grizzlies (4-2) to one run in game three of the six-game series, while tacking on runs throughout the game for a 5-1 victory on Thursday night.

The Ports scored first in game three just as they did in the series opener, but this time they were able to maintain that lead. Ali Camarillo started the game with a double (1) into left center, before two productive outs got him over and got him in with a Max Durrington RBI groundout putting the Ports ahead 1-0.

Owen Carapalotti worked a full count walk to start the second inning and advanced to second on a passed ball. For the second night in a row Michael Brooks delivered a two-out RBI single into center, this time to make it a 2-0 Stockton lead.

The Grizzlies got a run back in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Roldy Brito into center to make it a 2-1 game, but that's all starter Sam Stuhr would allow in his five innings of work. The 2024 fourth-round pick was brilliant in his first start and second appearance of the season, allowing just the one run on two hits and no walks with three strikeouts.

Stockton got that run back, however, in the top of the fourth. Daniel Bucciero started the frame with single up the middle just out of the reach of Ethan Holliday. Two batters later, Cesar Gonzalez hooked a double inside the third base bag that caromed off the third baseman and into the Ports bullpen, allowing Bucciero to score and extend Stockton's lead to 3-1.

The Ports were threatening again in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded and one out, when lighting strikes in the area delayed the game for 40 minutes. A new pitcher came in for Fresno when play resumed, and he hit Cesar Gonzalez on the hand to plate a run and walked Michael Brooks to score another to put Stockton ahead 5-1.

Istuki Takemoto came in after the rain delay to relieve Grant Richardson who pitched a scoreless sixth, and Takemoto had a much better second appearance for the Ports than in his pro debut against San Jose. He did allow a pair of singles and a walk, but struck out three batters to leave them loaded.

Reliever Jay Dill was lights out in the eighth and ninth, throwing two perfect frames with three punchouts to close out Stockton's second win of the season.

UP NEXT: Game four is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch at Chukchansi Park. Fresno will start RHP JB Middleton (0-0, 2.25) vs. the Ports LHP Corey Braun (1-0, 0.00).







California League Stories from April 10, 2026

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