Seven-Run Second Sends Storm to 11-7 Win over Ports

Published on April 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports dropped Thursday night's contest against Lake Elsinore 11-7 in a home run-heavy matchup between both sides, trimming the Ports lead in the six-game series to 2-1.

The Storm jumped ahead of the Ports in the top half of the first on a Truitt Madonna RBI-double, making it 1-0.

Stockton's Cesar Gonzalez answered with a laser over the right field fence for his first home run of the season, giving the Ports a 2-1 lead. This would be the last lead of the night for the home team.

Lake Elsinore exploded for seven runs in the second inning with a rally that included a bases loaded walk, Ryan Wideman's two-RBI double, and an exclamatory Kale Fountain two-run home run. The rally resulted in an 8-2 Storm lead. They would add more with home runs from Justin DeCriscio and Kerrington Cross.

Bryan Andrade crushed a home run of his own in the seventh to continue his red-hot start to the season. One final effort for a rally came in the bottom of ninth for Stockton, but they came up short, losing 11-7.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Bryan Andrade stayed hot for the Ports, finishing 2/4 with a HR, BB, and 3 RBI.

Itsuki Takemoto slowed down the Lake Elsinore offense for 2.1 innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in a scoreless relief appearance.

Kerrington Cross helped the Storm offense, providing a 2/3 night with a HR, 2B, and BB of his own. Javier Chacon pitched two innings for the Storm and struck out six batters in relief.

UP NEXT: The Ports play Lake Elsinore in game four of the series. Friday's game is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch. RHP Cole Miller (1-1, 8.53) gets the start for Stockton, and LHP Kruz Schoolcraft (0-1, 60.75) starts for the Storm.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400.







California League Stories from April 17, 2026

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