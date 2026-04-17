Key Hits, Bullpen Carry Grizzlies in Extra

Published on April 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - After a pair of high scoring games to start the series, the Fresno Grizzlies (8-4) outlasted the Ontario Tower Buzzers (6-5) in a tightly played extra-inning battle, securing a 3-2 victory in 10 innings Thursday night at ONT Field.

In contrast to the high-scoring first two games of the series, pitching and defense took center stage as both clubs combined for just five runs across ten innings.

Fresno broke through in the second inning when Kyle Fossum launched a solo home run to center, giving the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead.

Derek Bernard added to the advantage in the fourth, sending a solo shot of his own to make it 2-0.

Ontario answered in the fifth inning, capitalizing on a pair of hits as Emil Morales delivered a two-run double to tie the game at 2-2.

From there, both pitching staffs took control. JB Middleton worked into the fifth inning, allowing two runs while striking out four, before Ethan Cole followed with 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to keep the game even.

The Grizzlies had chances late, putting runners aboard in the eighth and ninth, but were unable to break through against the Ontario bullpen.

In the 10th, Fresno capitalized on the automatic runner as Matt Klein delivered an RBI single to right, scoring Luis Mendez to give the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead.

Seth Clausen (1-0) struck five batters over the eighth and ninth innings, retiring all six batters he faced to earn the win, and Austin Emener closed the door in the 10th, working around the placed runner to secure his first save of his professional career.

Bernard tied himself for the team lead with three homers and Fossum hit his first professional home run while Klein provided the game-winning hit in extras.

The Grizzlies bullpen combined for 5.2 scoreless innings, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits to preserve the victory.

After issuing 12 walks on Wednesday night, the Grizzlies pitching staff surrendered just one walk in ten innings and the entire staff combined for 14 k's.

The series continues Friday night in Ontario as Fresno turns to righty Austin Newton while Cam Leiter will start for the Tower Buzzers.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show starting at 6:20pm on FresnoGrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from April 17, 2026

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