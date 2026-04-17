Giants Use Long Ball to Set Quakes Down

Published on April 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The San Jose Giants (9-3) took four balls over the wall on Thursday night as they powered to a 13-3 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (7-5) at Morongo Field.

The Quakes canceled out the first of those home runs in their first turn at bat. Hayden Alvarez launched a solo home run in the bottom of the first, his first in Single-A, evening up the score at one apiece.

However, the Giants pulled right back in front shortly thereafter. A solo home run led off the top of the second and sparked a seven-run rally, supplying San Jose with an 8-1 edge in the early goings.

Kendry Maduro and Gabriel Davalillo went to work making headway into the deficit, inching the Quakes two runs closer in the third and fourth innings. Maduro contributed an RBI single in the third, and one frame later, Davalillo connected on a solo blast. His first full-season home run put the pieces in place for a potential comeback.

San Jose promptly quashed the middle-inning momentum in the top of the sixth. Back-to-back two-out home runs provided the final offense of the contest, securing the win.

The Quakes can return to the win column on Friday at 6:05 PM as they begin the second half of their six-game series against the Giants. RHP Dylan Jordan toes the slab for Rancho Cucamonga and faces RHP Argenis Cayama for San Jose. It is also Family Feast Night at Morongo Field, and thanks to Family RV, fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products, and $1 ice cream sandwiches.







California League Stories from April 17, 2026

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