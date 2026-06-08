Rawhide Curtail Early Quakes Momentum, Take Series Finale

Published on June 7, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (31-26) were unable to capitalize on their big first inning at the plate, and the Visalia Rawhide (24-33) took full advantage as they salted away a 9-5 victory on Sunday at Morongo Field.

Visalia pounced on Rancho Cucamonga pitching in their first turn at bat, striking for three runs in the top of the first, but Rancho Cucamonga nullified it in their half of the inning. Kevyn Castillo drew a walk, Kendrey Maduro doubled, and Jonny McGill got hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Ryland Zaborowski. He promptly cashed in the RBI opportunity, sneaking a two-run single into right field to cut the deficit down to one. The very next batter, Lucas Ramirez, laced a two-run double down the right field line, firing the Quakes in front 4-3.

The Rawhide turned to their bullpen in an attempt to halt the rally, but Gabriel Davalillo greeted the new arm with a knock. He grounded a single into center field, plating Ramirez from second base and placing the Quakes ahead 5-3.

Rancho Cucamonga kept Visalia off the board over the next two frames, but the Rawhide rallied once again in the top of the fourth, this time to re-take the lead. An Ivan Luciano two-run home run knotted the score at five, and soon after, JD Dix produced an RBI base hit to put them in front 6-5.

Visalia added tallies over the next two innings to increase their lead back up to three, and the Quakes responded by mounting a threat in the bottom of the seventh. Maduro and McGill each drew one-out walks, and the former advanced to third base on a flyout, setting runners up on the corners with two outs. However, Rawhide reliever Jairon Digon found a way to escape the jam unscathed, preserving the three-run edge.

The visitors further added on in the top of the eighth, extending their advantage to four runs, and that cushion proved more than enough for the bullpen to preserve. Raul Garayzar calmly collected the final six outs in order, securing the win in the series finale.

Following a Monday off, the Quakes travel to San Manuel Stadium on Tuesday, June 9th, at 6:35 PM to begin a 12-game road trip against the Inland Empire 66ers. Action resumes at Morongo Field on Tuesday, June 23rd, at 6:30 PM to host the Stockton Ports.







California League Stories from June 7, 2026

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