Early Offense Supplements Jordan's Gem as Quakes Top Rawhide

Published on June 5, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (30-24) got their best swings off in the early stages of Thursday night's contest at Morongo Field, and starter Dylan Jordan backed it up as they took down the Visalia Rawhide (22-32) 6-2.

In their first time up, the Quakes turned to small ball to plate a pair. Hayden Alvarez roped a leadoff single, and Kevyn Castillo immediately followed up by doubling to left field. Kendrey Maduro and Ryland Zaborowski then produced run-scoring groundouts to score both baserunners, providing Rancho Cucamonga with a 2-0 lead.

Two frames later, Lucas Ramirez supplied a two-run swing to double the Quakes' lead. Castillo singled to open the bottom of the third and promptly advanced to second as Maduro got hit by a pitch. The pair advanced 90 feet each on a wild pitch, and Ramirez took full advantage. He grounded a base hit through the left side of the infield to bring both men in, moving Rancho Cucamonga ahead by four.

The Rawhide pulled a run back in the top of the fourth on a Jose Alpuria groundout, but Alvarez quickly canceled it out and helped the Quakes plate a pair in the bottom of the frame. Slate Alford drew a leadoff walk, and the designated hitter blasted a home run off the batter's eye in center field, extending the Rancho Cucamonga advantage to 6-1.

The five-run cushion proved more than enough for Quakes starter Dylan Jordan, and he proceeded to carve up the Visalia order. The right-hander recorded his second quality start of the season, allowing just one tally in his six innings, scattering two hits and three walks as well, also striking out seven batters.

Upon his departure, the Rancho Cucamonga bullpen picked up right where Jordan left off. Victor Garcia posted a scoreless seventh inning in his season debut, and Jakob Guardado produced a scoreless frame of his own in the eighth, depleting the Rawhide to their final three outs.

Once again, though, Visalia did not roll over in the top of the ninth. Their first three batters filled the bases, and Eliesbert Alejos worked a walk to lower their deficit to four and sent the tying run to the dish.

However, Fulton Lockhart did not flinch on the hill. He calmly coaxed two weak pop-outs to stifle the late rally and nail down the win.

The Quakes go for their third straight victory against the Rawhide on Friday at 6:30 PM. LHP Alton Davis gets the nod for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Daury Vasquez for Visalia. In addition to Family RV Family Feast Night, where fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products, and $1 ice cream sandwiches, it is also Scout Night at Morongo Field.







California League Stories from June 5, 2026

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