Quakes Break out Big Bats, Beat 66ers in Return from All-Star Break

Published on July 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (10-12, 46-42) looked unaffected by the four-day All-Star break layoff as their offense carried them to an 11-7 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers (10-12, 38-50) on Friday night at Morongo Field.

The 66ers burst out of the gates, plating two runs in the top of the first. However, the Quakes were unfazed. A three-run Ryland Zaborowski home run alongside an Anyelo Marquez solo shot in their half of the frame turned a two-run deficit into a two-run lead at 4-2.

Three innings later, Rancho Cucamonga doubled their advantage. Kendrey Maduro's solo home run highlighted a two-run outburst, moving them ahead 6-2.

Inland Empire cut into their deficit in the top of the fifth, using a Brady O'Brien two-run single to pull within two at 6-4. Nevertheless, once again, the Quakes had a response ready. John Wimmer launched a leadoff long ball to kickstart a rally in the bottom of the sixth, and shortly thereafter, Maduro laced an RBI single, pushing their edge back up to four. Marquez and Lucas Ramirez drew bases-loaded walks while Marlon Quintero lifted a sacrifice fly, resulting in a five-spot to place Rancho Cucamonga up 11-4.

Over the final three innings, the Quakes' cushion proved too much for the 66ers to overcome. Although they scored three times over that span, the Rancho Cucamonga bullpen had more than enough breathing room to put the visitors away, locking down the win.

The Quakes can clinch a series win over the 66ers on Saturday at 6:30 PM. RHP Ubaldo Soto handles the start for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Jose Romero for Inland Empire. Fans at Morongo Field can enjoy a spectacular postgame fireworks display, presented by Massage Envy.







California League Stories from July 17, 2026

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