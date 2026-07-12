Storm Coast to Comfortable Victory over Quakes

Published on July 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (8-12, 44-42) could not slow down a Lake Elsinore Storm (6-14, 45-41) offense that found its groove right away on Saturday night at Morongo Field, resulting in an 8-2 defeat.

Lake Elsinore strung hits together to get the game started in the top of the first, turning them into their first run. Yimy Tovar, Jorge Quintana, and Dawson Willis each singled to load the bases, setting up a Dylan Grego infield knock to put the Storm in front 1-0.

Alcides Hernandez tacked on two more tallies in the third, upping Lake Elsinore's early advantage. George Bilecki and Conner Westenburg notched singles before advancing 90 feet on a wild pitch. Hernandez then delivered a soft line drive to right-center field to bring them both home, forcing the Quakes to play from further behind.

Hayden Alvarez supplied a two-out RBI double in Rancho Cucamonga's half of the inning, injecting life into the lower bowl at Morongo Field. However, the Storm swung the momentum back in their direction two frames later. Grego provided a solo home run, and Hernandez scored on another wild pitch, placing Lake Elsinore ahead 5-1.

The Storm delivered the final blow in the top of the eighth, rallying for three runs to put the contest out of reach. Singles from Grego and Tovar alongside a Qrey Lott bases-loaded walk extended their edge to 8-1 six outs away from a victory.

Down to their final strike, the Quakes refused to back down and found their way back into the run column. Kevyn Castillo grounded a single into left field before promptly advancing to second base on defensive indifference. Gabriel Davalillo lifted an opposite-field base hit to plate him, allowing Rancho Cucamonga to end the night on a high note.

The Quakes can still close out a series win in their Sunday finale against the Storm at 2:00 PM. LHP Alton Davis takes the mound for Rancho Cucamonga, opposite RHP Jesus Castro of Lake Elsinore. In addition to the Wyndham Sunday Fun Day festivities at Morongo Field, kids can run the bases after the game, courtesy of San Antonio Regional Hospital.







California League Stories from July 11, 2026

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