Three Grizzlies Homers and Ports Wildness Lead to 9-2 Loss

Published on July 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - More long balls for the Grizzlies powered them passed the Ports on Friday night, as Stockton dropped game four of the six-game set 9-2 with the series now tied at two games apiece.

The scoring started early for Fresno (10-9, 47-39) with three runs in the first on a solo home run by Cam Nelson on the first pitch of the game and a two-run shot for Wilder Dalis. Stockton starter Corey Braun entered the night looking to extend the strong showing he had since he returned from the IL due to a shoulder injury after being out since May 15. In both starts since his return, he settled in after a bumpy first inning to turn in two good performances.

The Grizzlies got another run off Braun in the third by taking advantage of some wildness from last year's eighth-round pick of the A's, as he walked three and hit a batter that inning. A run came in on an RBI groundout for Dalis to make it 4-0, as Braun gave up four runs in four innings on the night.

Stockton (10-9, 37-48) gave up another run in the top of the sixth on a solo home run for Luis Mendez that just snuck out into the edge of the Black Oak Casino Back Porch to trail 5-0. They got on the board in the bottom of the frame, but didn't convert an opportunity for more.

The Ports had the bases loaded with nobody out and got a bases loaded walk from Gavin Turley to make it 5-1. A double play ball after the bat of Bobby Blandford plated another to make it 5-2, but with two away Edgar Montero struck out to end the threat.

Fresno took advantage of more wildness in the eighth to get another run on a wild pitch against Wilfred Alvarado to make it 6-2. They did it again in the ninth, scoring three runs by taking advantage of an error, two more walks, two more wild pitches, and a two-RBI double by Dalis to cap a five-RBI night for him - and the scoring - at 9-2.

UP NEXT: Game five is scheduled for another 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Riley Kelly (1-3, 6.39) starting for the Grizzlies versus RHP Donny Troconis (0-4, 7.79) for the Ports.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.