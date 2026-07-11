Three Grizzlies Homers and Ports Wildness Lead to 9-2 Loss
Published on July 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - More long balls for the Grizzlies powered them passed the Ports on Friday night, as Stockton dropped game four of the six-game set 9-2 with the series now tied at two games apiece.
The scoring started early for Fresno (10-9, 47-39) with three runs in the first on a solo home run by Cam Nelson on the first pitch of the game and a two-run shot for Wilder Dalis. Stockton starter Corey Braun entered the night looking to extend the strong showing he had since he returned from the IL due to a shoulder injury after being out since May 15. In both starts since his return, he settled in after a bumpy first inning to turn in two good performances.
The Grizzlies got another run off Braun in the third by taking advantage of some wildness from last year's eighth-round pick of the A's, as he walked three and hit a batter that inning. A run came in on an RBI groundout for Dalis to make it 4-0, as Braun gave up four runs in four innings on the night.
Stockton (10-9, 37-48) gave up another run in the top of the sixth on a solo home run for Luis Mendez that just snuck out into the edge of the Black Oak Casino Back Porch to trail 5-0. They got on the board in the bottom of the frame, but didn't convert an opportunity for more.
The Ports had the bases loaded with nobody out and got a bases loaded walk from Gavin Turley to make it 5-1. A double play ball after the bat of Bobby Blandford plated another to make it 5-2, but with two away Edgar Montero struck out to end the threat.
Fresno took advantage of more wildness in the eighth to get another run on a wild pitch against Wilfred Alvarado to make it 6-2. They did it again in the ninth, scoring three runs by taking advantage of an error, two more walks, two more wild pitches, and a two-RBI double by Dalis to cap a five-RBI night for him - and the scoring - at 9-2.
UP NEXT: Game five is scheduled for another 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Riley Kelly (1-3, 6.39) starting for the Grizzlies versus RHP Donny Troconis (0-4, 7.79) for the Ports.
Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.
California League Stories from July 11, 2026
- Zaborowski Lifts Quakes to Walk-off Win over Storm - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Long Ball Backs Parker's Gem as Grizzlies Even Series in Stockton - Fresno Grizzlies
- Three Grizzlies Homers and Ports Wildness Lead to 9-2 Loss - Stockton Ports
- Rawhide Bash Five Homers to Power Past Giants - Visalia Rawhide
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