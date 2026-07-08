Quakes Use Big Second Inning to Brush Lake Elsinore Aside in Series Opener

Published on July 8, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (6-10, 42-40) handled their early adversity with ease in their series opener against the Lake Elsinore Storm (4-12, 43-38) at Morongo Field, utilizing a four-run second-inning rally to claim a 6-2 victory.

The Storm opened the scoring in the top of the second inning as Jose Verdugo crossed home plate on a delayed steal of home. Despite the initial setback, the Quakes did not panic. Marlon Quintero doubled to plate Kevyn Castillo, leveling the score at one. The very next batter, Samil Dishmey, delivered a run-scoring groundout to place Rancho Cucamonga in front 2-1. John Wimmer and Hayden Alvarez then laced RBI singles, extending their early lead to three.

Two innings later, the bottom of the Quakes order stepped up to add to their advantage. Dishmey legged out a leadoff double, and Felix Morrobel supplied a sacrifice fly soon after, pushing the Quakes ahead 5-1.

All the while, reigning California League Pitcher of the Week Ubaldo Soto remained in form on the mound. He kept Lake Elsinore off the board throughout the remainder of his five-inning start, working around three hits and a walk while striking out five batters on the way to a win.

Lake Elsinore's pitchers stepped up to hold the Quakes in check in the middle frames, and the offense backed up their efforts in the top of the eighth, pulling one run closer on Jorge Quintana's double. However, once again, Rancho Cucamonga responded immediately. A Quintero fielder's choice coupled with a Quintana throwing error brought Castillo around to score, restoring their lead at four.

That proved more than enough of a cushion for Fulton Lockhart to carry the Quakes to the finish line. After securing the final out of the eighth inning, he returned to the hill and posted a scoreless ninth, nailing down a series-opening victory.

The Quakes look to build upon the momentum in game two of the six-game series versus the Storm on Wednesday at 6:30 PM. LHP Talon Haley gets the ball for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Carlos Medina for Lake Elsinore. As part of Raising Cane's Pups in the Park, fans can enjoy the game at Morongo Field alongside their four-legged friends.







California League Stories from July 8, 2026

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